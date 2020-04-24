Kenyans In China Willing To Leave On May 1 To Pay Sh80,468 For Flight Ticket

Kenyans in China will on May 1, 2020 fly home, the government said in a notice on Thursday.

The Kenyan Embassy in Beijing said those willing to pay for their one way ticket will be flown back home.

The ticket will however cost a staggering Sh80,468 for the trip from Guangzhou to Nairobi.

Interested parties will be required to be Kenyan passport holders and will be subjected to the laws of the People’s Republic of China as pertains to immigration.

The notice also asked the persons willing to fly on the chartered flight to send their bio data and Chinese visa pages of their passport to [email protected] for processing.

They will also have to prove that they are coronavirus free before being allowed to board the flight.

Once they set foot in the country, they will have to be quarantined for the mandatory 14 days.

This comes after numerous complaints from Kenyans in the Asian country. They decried mistreatment and strict measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

Some said they were two weeks ago thrown out of their homes forcing them to spend cold nights on the streets.

But on Thursday, Kenyan ambassador to China Sarah Serem said the embassy intervened in cases of forced evictions.

She also noted that they were not aware of any Kenyan lodging on the streets.

“None that we know of slept in the streets and none that we know of was evacuated from their houses,” Serem said.

"The Embassy intervened in some cases where landlords had threatened Kenyans. These were all either retained in their house or taken to designated hotels funded by local authorities."