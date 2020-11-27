Kenyans in Bahrain Warned For Engaging In Illegal Activities

Kenyan nationals living in Bahrain have been warned against engaging in illegal activities while in the foreign country.

In a notice dated November 23 from the Kenyan Embassy, Bahrain authorities are apparently worried about the huge number of Kenyans breaking the law.

“On a regular basis, the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain furnishes the Embassy with information on Kenyan nationals arrested and incarcerated in Bahrain due to disorderly behaviour and breaking the law,” the notice read in part.

Speaking on behalf of the ambassador, Raphael Musyoka added: “The Embassy is concerned that of late, the cases of unlawful acts by Kenyans have become increasingly rampant further raising concerns with Bahrain authorities due to the high number of them in detentions, deportation centres and in government shelters.”

Bahrain authorities have raised alarm over the following issues; lack of proper residence documentation and immigration offences, high illicit pregnancy cases and changing employment with no regard to labour laws.

Others include; illegal sale of alcohol, drunkenness and disorderly in public spaces, fighting and altercation in public and prostitution, illegal massage parlors and house parties

