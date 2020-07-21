Kenyans Enroll In Clinical Trial For Potential Treatment Of COVID-19

Roche Kenya Limited has announced that Kenyans have enrolled for its EMPACTA clinical trial at the Clinical Research Unit at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.

This, according to Roche LTD is a global phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of COVID-19 with both public and private sector patients eligible to participate once they meet the required study criteria.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve rapidly in Kenya and around the world and Roche is doing everything we can to contribute. Our people are working day and night with the aim of developing, manufacturing and supplying key tests and medicines where they are needed most. We are so glad to see Kenyan patients on the EMPACTA trial,” said Dr. Beatrice Nyawira, Medical Director, Roche Kenya Ltd.

Online sources indicate that it is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled and multicenter study that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Roche’s medicine Actemra (tocilizumab) in the treatment of COVID-19 associated pneumonia.

According to Citizen, Health CAS Rashid Aman has echoed the introduction of the new trial stating that the Health Ministry is committed to offering the highest standards of health while ideally exploring new therapeutic solutions.

“In this regard, the Ministry is supporting and participating in several global clinical trials aimed at discoveries of therapeutic agents and vaccines against Covid-19. We commend our private sector partners the Aga Khan University Hospital and Roche Kenya in bringing this study to Kenya,” Dr Aman said.

Consequently, the CAS reiterated that the war on COVID-19 can only be won through multisectoral engagements where different agencies bring together ideas and researches that aim to make things better.

