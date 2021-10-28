Kenyans Drum Up Support For Azziad Nasenya after E! People’s Choice Award Nomination

Kenyan social media influencer and content creator Azziad Nasenya has been nominated for the 2021 E! People’s Choice Award in the African Social Star Category.

Azziad has been nominated for the award alongside other personalities from Africa including Lasizwe, Boity Thulo, The Oddity Witney Ramabulana, Mihlali Ndamase, all from South Africa, Falz from Nigeria and Tyra Chikocho from Zimbabwe.

The 21 year old Azziad shot to fame in 2020 after taking up a TikTok challenge. A video of her dancing to Femi One’s tune ‘Utawezana’ went viral at the time, propelling her to stardom.

An excited Azziad took to social media to share the news of her nomination, urging Kenyans to vote for her.

“Guys I am the only Kenyan and the only East African nominated. Thank you for your support, Please Vote for Me. Voting is on for the next 3 weeks. Make sure you put your email address after sliding the voting button to make sure your vote has been counted. Thank you,”.

Azziad creates content across Instagram and TikTok, and has a YouTube Channel dubbed “Shoegame with Azziad” where she interviews celebrities. She is considered the highest paid influencer with her rates going as high as Sh50,000 per Instagram story.

The Gala for the 2021 E! People’s Choice Award is expected to air on NBC and E! simultaneously on December 7 at 9 p.m.

The event will be held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

Voting is open from October 27 and runs through November 17. One can vote 25 times per category, per day. Following news of her nomination, Azziad has been trending on social media, with many Kenyans drumming up support for her.

Last year, Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo won the award.

