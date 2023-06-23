Kenyans Divided As Azziad Walks Out on Presenter Mid Interview

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) were on Thursday divided after Tiktok star Azziad Nasenya walked out of an interview.

Azziad was being interviewed by Radio Maisha‘s Mwende Macharia when she upped and left the studio.

In a video doing rounds online, Mwende asked the Sound City radio host about the revocation of the Talanta Hela appointments by Sports CS Ababu Namwamba a fortnight ago.

Once the show host brought up the issue, Azziad said that the topic was not up for discussion.

“I will honestly walk out of here because we cannot agree on something and you go back on it. You do not respect me as a brand and I cannot appreciate that, thank you,” Azziad said.

She then tells her team, “Let’s go”.

Shortly after her guest left, Mwende could be heard saying, “Ako na utoto (she is being childish)”.

“Si amesema ‘no comment’, asituletee,” she added.

Here's the clip of how things escalated between Azziad and Mwende Macharia pic.twitter.com/amb7WBZ8cp — SHANKI👑 (@ShankiAustine) June 22, 2023

On Twitter, some said Azziad should have answered the question as the office was going to be funded by the taxpayer.

Others said Mwende was unprofessional for going back on her word.

Here are their sentiments:

You don't respect me as a brand na unatingiza matako for a living. Brand gani hio? Aspirin? Bloody. Fame kiasi ufurisha wanawake kichwa wanajiona Florence Nightingale. Nko sure kuna dem siaya amebeba na ako na akili kumliko. Izo ufala zake azziad up kabisa. — Kimuzi (@Kimuzi_) June 23, 2023

Just because a human is younger doesn't mean they don't deserve respect or boundary understanding, I applaud Azziad!

You really don't make history when you conform to the standards of society! Nah fam! She said let's not discuss this and that must be respected.

Period! — UnpRAWvoked (@karigoh) June 22, 2023

Sioni bullying hapo. Nyinyi mnajua bullying kweli? Kuulizwa about Talanta hela sio bullying. No way Azziad showed up for an interview on radio thinking they were going to ask her about a tiktok dance move when the Elephant in the room was Talanta Hela. — UNDERRATED NINJA (@iamjoseh_) June 22, 2023

Azziad held a position that draws benefits from our taxes & shld be held accountable by the media.Hiyo mambo ya setting boundaries ni upuuzi. It's nothing about being a brand,it's running away from accountability. If u don't want to be held accountable keep off taxpayers offices. — Wamutahi (@Son_of_Laikipia) June 22, 2023

IMO, Azziad alikosea hapa. It was a public appointment then revoked, it is within our right to know what happened. Hapa kidogo aliingiza feelings kama jamaa wa Trade unnecessarily https://t.co/pWedEFjfQs — Dextrous. (@mainneli_) June 22, 2023

All Azziad has done is elevate herself while living her life; I will never understand all the hate she gets from men in the quotes… Like, how are you mad she’s elevating constantly? https://t.co/BiMnlbpvz2 — GATHONI K. (@QueenGathoni) June 16, 2023

