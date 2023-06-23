in ENTERTAINMENT

Kenyans Divided As Azziad Walks Out on Presenter Mid Interview

azziad, mwende macharia
Azziad Nasenya with Mwende Macharia. [COURTESY]

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) were on Thursday divided after Tiktok star Azziad Nasenya walked out of an interview.

Azziad was being interviewed by Radio Maisha‘s Mwende Macharia when she upped and left the studio.

In a video doing rounds online, Mwende asked the Sound City radio host about the revocation of the Talanta Hela appointments by Sports CS Ababu Namwamba a fortnight ago.

Once the show host brought up the issue, Azziad said that the topic was not up for discussion.

“I will honestly walk out of here because we cannot agree on something and you go back on it. You do not respect me as a brand and I cannot appreciate that, thank you,” Azziad said.

She then tells her team, “Let’s go”.

Shortly after her guest left, Mwende could be heard saying, “Ako na utoto (she is being childish)”.

Si amesema ‘no comment’, asituletee,” she added.

On Twitter, some said Azziad should have answered the question as the office was going to be funded by the taxpayer.

Others said Mwende was unprofessional for going back on her word.

Here are their sentiments:

Written by Kahawa Tungu

