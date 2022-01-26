Kenyans Are More Disappointed In You, Mudavadi Answers Uhuru In Nakuru Rally

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta over recent remarks on his move to join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Yesterday, President Kenyatta is said to have criticized Mudavadi’s decision to team up with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader, terming it “misguided and disappointing”.

The Head of State spoke at State House during a meeting with leaders from Mudavadi’s western region.

But responding to Uhuru on Wednesday, Mudavadi said Kenyans are more disappointed in the President due to current economic hardships.

“Mr President, you have a right to be disappointed with me. But, I want to tell you: Kenyans are even more disappointed in you. They are hungry, they are tired. Let’s not lie to each other,” Mudavadi said during his tour of Nakuru County with Ruto.

While accusing Uhuru of managing his succession, Mudavadi maintained that he won’t allow the President to choose ‘partners’ for him.

Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula ditched the One Kenya Alliance during ANC’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) on Sunday.

Ruto was the guest of honor in the event held at Bomas, Nairobi.

Mudavadi was categorical that he would not partner with Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Before Mudavadi’s declaration on Sunday, the President had severally reached out to the OKA principals to have them back Odinga’s presidential bid.

Sources, who attended the State House meeting on Tuesday, said Uhuru told the Western leaders that Mudavadi had frustrated him.

“The President said he was disappointed in Mudavadi for agreeing to work with Ruto yet he was talking with them all along,” Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu said.

The remaining OKA principals — Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (KANU) — are reportedly headed to Azimio la Umoja.

On the other hand, Ruto, Mudavadi and Wetangula are set to unveil a new alliance dubbed Kenya Kwanza ahead of the August 9 presidential polls.

