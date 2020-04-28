18 Kenyans Have Died From COVID-19 Abroad – PS Kamau

At least 18 Kenyans have succumbed to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) abroad, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking during an interview with Inooro FM, PS Kamau stated that most of the deaths occurred in the United States of America (USA).

The US leads in the number of COVID-19 cases reported across the world with over 1 million cases and 56,803 deaths as of Tuesday, April 28.

PS Kamau reiterated that the Kenyan government will not bring the deceased home due to the costs involved.

However, the PS said families willing to bring home the bodies of their relatives will have to bear the costs. Alternatively, allow them to be cremated in foreign countries.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities abroad is slightly higher compared to 13 who have died in the country.

At the same time, Amb. Kamau stated that plans are underway to evacuate at least 500 Kenyans from India and China on May 4 and May 8 respectively.

Some of the about 300 Kenyans who will be flown home from India next week had travelled to seek medical treatment but got stranded as countries declared border lockdowns to combat the spread of COVID-19.

All the Kenyans set to be evacuated will cater for their own transport costs.

This comes at a time the Kenyan government has been accused of neglecting Kenyans in China who continue to face racism targeted at Africans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the Kenyans in China were reportedly evicted from their houses and were forced to put up in the streets. The Kenyans were barred from entering restaurants and supermarkets after they were accused of spreading COVID-19.

The PS said, during the interview, that the individuals had been allowed back to their houses.

Among thousands of Kenyans stuck in China are traders and students studying abroad.

