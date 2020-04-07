in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Mixed Reactions As Kenyans Come Up With Ways To Enter Nairobi Despite Movement Ban

Yesterday, April 6, 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned the movement in and out of Nairobi alongside the counties of Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale for 21 days to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Thorugh an address from State House in Nairobi, the Head of State indicated that the directive affected all passenger movement by road, rail and air, adding that movement of food and cargo will continue as usual.

“Any passenger carrying bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, vehicles, railway wagons, aircraft shall not be allowed in & out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa, ” said President Kenyatta.

Following the directive, a good number of Kenyans were left stranded outside and within Nairobi while trying to gain access after roadblocks were erected.

In a video circulated online, some citizens were captured devising mischievous ways to gain access to the city. For instance, Machakos residents were seen trying to enter the city through the banks of Athi River as they complained and blamed the government for their woes.

”You let in foreigners through the airports but now its Kenyans who are suffering from the pandemic,” one is quoted.

The video has ignited mixed reactions, with netizens claiming there is still a long way to go in curbing the COVID-19 spread in the country. Ideally, other people were in support of the citizens captured going against the directive citing that the order was given on short notice.

According to President Uhuru, the cessation of movement was aimed to stop the virus from spreading to other counties, as the four mentioned counties recorded the highest cases.

Currently, there are 158 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths, including a minor. The number is estimated to keep increasing due to failure to adhere to the directives by the Ministry of Health including the social distancing rule and the dusk till dawn curfew.

Roadblocks were erected at the following points:

1.Small world, Athi River
2. Katani, Mlolongo
3. Kamulu
4. Chania Bridge
5. Garissa Road Makutano Junction
6. Uplands
7. Rironi, Maì Mahiu Junction
8. Ngong
9. Kiserian
10. Isinya
11. Ting’ang’

Here are some reactions from people following the video:

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various media organizations.

Twitter: @MallissaMercy

