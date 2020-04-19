Majority Of Kenyans Believe Many People Have Contracted COVID-19 But Are Not Aware – Infotrak Poll

As the country grapples with the rising numbers of COVID-19, a majority of Kenyans believe that the number of cases reported in the country might not reflect the actual figures, a poll conducted by research firm Infotrak shows.

In a poll results released on Sunday, 78 per cent of Kenyans believe that there are many people who have contracted COVID-19 but are not aware they have it.

The poll was conducted between March 30 and April 2. A total of 831 respondents were interviewed in the poll that covered 24 counties out of 47.

On Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 12 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 raising the total number of cases in the country to 262.

The CS also confirmed that the COVID-19 death toll had risen to 12.

The latest comes at a time the government has rolled out mass testing to help track the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The poll also revealed that 76 per cent of Kenyans are worried that should the pandemic persist they will not able to make ends meet.

The fact that Kenya doesn’t have enough medical resources to fight the pandemic worries a majority of Kenyans at 76 per cent.

82 per cent of Kenyans feel anxious about what is happening with some 50 per cent appealing to the President to do more in cushioning the needy and vulnerable Kenyans from the negative effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

Weekly, monthly stipends to the vulnerable as promised by the President last week, Kenyans think, will go along way in helping the individuals pull through the crisis.

At the same time, the poll shows that a majority of Kenyans think the Judiciary, the Police and Parliament have done poorly in the wake of the global health crisis.

The Police have in the recent past been blamed for using excessive force while implementing the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

Parliament has also been on the receiving end for doing little to cushion Kenyans from the unprecedented effects of COVID-19 on businesses and vulnerable Kenyans.

Kenyans believe the President, Health workers, Ministry of Health officials and the media are doing a good job while Religious Organisations, Ministry of Interior, Government Spokesperson, County Governments and the Private sector have more to do as they work is “average”.

In terms of dissemination of news related to COVID-19, the President, Minister of Health Mutahi Kagwe and Television are the most trusted sources of information at 87, 85 and 82 per cent. respectively.

Social media, family and friends were ranked lowest at 35% and 36% respectively.

