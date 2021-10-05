Kenyans To Continue Carrying Fuel Price Burden As MPs Take More Time To Investigate Charges

Demurrage is a charge payable to the owner of a chartered ship on failure to load or discharge the ship within the time agreed.

“The committee has received new information on demurrage charges which has a bearing on fuel prices. We want to inquire further on the charges which arise from delayed clearance of imported fuel,” Wanga said.

“We assure the House that the committee is committed to its mandate and would hasten the process.”

Read: Court Stops KRA From Hiking Fuel Taxes On October 1

The request has already been granted by National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi.

“This is a fair request. I have seen draft proposals recommending certain legislations. The committee has made some recommendations, which I have read,” Muturi said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu