Two Kenyans, Congolese Charged for Defrauding Iranian National in Sh65 Million Gold Deal

Three people have been charged with scamming an Iranian national in a fake gold deal.

The suspects; Patrick Ngare, Kelvin Mwaura Ngotho, and Muke Wa Mansoni Didier (Congolese), were on Thursday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts for defrauding Sadegh Sadeghan.

The trio is said to have entered into a Sh65 million gold deal with Mr Sadeghan. They had promised to deliver 60 kilograms of gold.

The victim had previously approached Sadiki Etonga who posed as a gold seller. The two then entered into a deal and a 50,000 dollars deposit was made.

After the initial deposit, Mr Sadeghan was then introduced to three companies that would allegedly actualize the transaction. They included Newline Logistics Limited headed by a CEO only known as Mark together with his partner Calvin Ngotho whose real name is Kelvin Mwaura Ngotho.

FAKE GOLD DEALERS BEHIND BARS Three suspects have been arraigned at Milimani Law Courts in connection to a gold scam worth Sh65 Million. Patrick Ngare, Kelvin Mwaura Ngotho, and Muke Wa Mansoni Didier a Congolese and were arraigned yesterday for defrauding one pic.twitter.com/COBygb7dCI — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 20, 2023

The other two companies were; Oriex International Cargo Freight and Royal Ultra Vault Limited.

But Mr Sadeghan became suspicious after his dealers failed to deliver the consignment on the agreed upon date.

It is then that he reported the matter at the DCI offices.

“This led to the arrest of the three suspects, recovery of a Steyr pistol and 103 rounds of 9mm ammunitions, a firearm certificate and Sh600,000 in cash. Also recovered was a Thermo Scientific precious metal analyser, Motor vehicle plates KDH 317L and KDH 592Q and assorted cheque books,” said DCI.

Sleuths also discovered fake gold bars made from crushed padlocks powder.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...