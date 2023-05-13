Kenyans Are Tired – Raila Tells Ruto Over Taxes

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition leader Raila Odinga has told Kenyans to not be afraid to speak truth to power.

Speaking during the burial of Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi on Saturday, the opposition honcho told President William Ruto that the people were overburdened.

“Hawa watu hawatakuambia ukweli lakini Punda imechoka. Punda imechoka kwa sababu ya garama ya juu ya maisha na mimi ndiye nakuambia kwa niaba ya watu,” he said.

Loosely translates to: “The people will not tell you the truth but the citizens are tired. The citizens and tired because of the high cost of living and its me who is telling you ( Ruto) on behalf of the people.”

The former prime minister told the head of state to avoid overtaxing the people as the cost of living is still high.

Raila said that overtaxing the people as a way of raising funds is both oppressive and counterproductive.

On matters politics, Raila said he was hopeful that the bipartisan team will reach a resolution in coming days.

“As Azimio, we are not madmen, we shall agree,” he said.

He added: “We have our people in the bipartisan talks, if they agree that is it.”

The former premier was accompanied by besieged Jubilee party secretary general Jeremiah Kioni, former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria, and former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

He also conveyed a message of condolence to the bereaved family from retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua.

“I bring condolences from Uhuru Kenyatta, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua,” he said.

