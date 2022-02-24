Kenyan YouTube Channels Earning over Seven Figures Rose by 60 Percent in 2021

Kenyan YouTube channels raking in over seven-figures in revenue rose by 60 percent in 2021, with 400 channels dedicated to content creation.

According to YouTube Managing Director for EMEA Emerging Markets Alex Okosi, the 400 channels have over 100,000 subscribers each, a 70 percent increase from the same period last year.

Okosi was speaking at the Annual YouTube for Africa Roundtable where he unveiled a newly appointed team to drive content creation in Africa. He said that the Google-owned video streaming app had launched programs to assist producers in Kenya and Africa to improve the quality of videos on YouTube, thereby expanding their reach and earning potential.

Among the Kenyan channels with over one million subscribers are Citizen TV with 3.17 million subscribers, Churchill Show with1.95 million subscribers, KTN News with 2.19 million subscribers, NTV Kenya with 1.91 million subscribers, K24 TV with 1.19 million subscribers and the latest to hit the target being R&B singer Otile Brown with 1.08 million subscribers.

According to statistics released this week, Kenya leads Africa in terms of content consumption, with only 45 percent of Kenyan content being consumed by a global audience. Up to 75 percent of Nigerian content is consumed by a worldwide audience, with 300 channels with over 100,000 subscribers apiece, while 65 percent of South African content is consumed by a global audience.

“Africa has an amazing culture and good storytellers who use YouTube to showcase Africa’s diversity. We are committed to enabling these Creators to voice their stories and provide access to the rest of the world using YouTube which, in the long run, leads us too to success,” Okosi said. said.

More than 70 percent of the watch time on Google is on Mobile phone with an average of 60 minutes per day. The total amount of time spent watching YouTube on television screens has already surpassed 250 million hours per day.

