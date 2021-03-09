Kenyan Woman’s Remains Exhumed In US After Lover Buried Her “Secretly”

A US court has okayed the exhumation of the body of a Kenyan woman who died and was buried “hastily” by her partner.

Dorothy Bosibori Ongera is said to have died on December 17 at her Dallas, Texas home. It is said that she accidentally drowned in the water tub.

The mother of six was buried by her partner, Obadiah Kinara at the Emerald Hills Memorial Park without the family’s permission.

The deceased’s father, David Ongera, last month moved to court on grounds that his daughter’s remains were sneaked out of the morgue and burial arrangements made without their involvement.

“The only time I saw my daughter was on December 16th. I was never allowed to view her body. All family members, including her children, were barred from the burial ceremony,” Mr Ongera told the court.

Mr Ongera sought orders to exhume the body for an independent autopsy to establish the cause of her death.

But according to Mr Kinara, who shared three children with the deceased, said an autopsy ruled out foul play. In fact, he told the Nation, that his in-laws were trying to create an impression that he had a hand in his wife’s death.

“I believe some people are doing this because they are targeting my children and the insurance payouts,” Mr Kinara said.

Mr Ongera has also argued that the deceased’s partner had no legal right to bury Bosibori because he was not her next of kin.

But US laws recognize Mr Kinara as the departed’s next of kin as they had children together and lived together until her death.

It emerged in February that Mr Kinara was paid millions of shillings as payouts for her insurance policy.

Bosibori was apparently still legally married to Lamech Nyakundi Mose, a man who resides in Kenya.

A hearing to determine who has the right to bury the deceased will commence on March 23.

