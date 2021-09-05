Kenyan Woman who Died in Saudi Arabia Suffered Head Injuries – Autopsy Reveals

A Kenyan woman who died in Saudi Arabia suffered blows to the head, an autopsy exam conducted in Nairobi has shown.

Maximilla Muhadia is suspected to have died in the hands of her employer who is yet to explain what killed the mother of two.

Her parents, Violet Kasika and Agrey Mtoro, on Thursday told mourners that their daughter made several distress calls back in May.

Muhadia apparently told her parents that she had been receiving death threats but did not mention from whom they came from.

Her last distress call was on May 15 after which her phone died.

They received news of her passing on June 2 from the Kenyan Embassy which they blamed for her demise.

Her mother said Muhadia could still be alive if the embassy had responded to her call for help in time.

The deceased had prior to leaving for the Gulf country, separated from her husband and left her two children with her parents.

“My daughter was tortured. She was hit on the head several times with a blunt object. The attack distorted her face. We have been told she bled to death,” said a bereaved Mrs Kasika.

“I am her biological mother but it was not easy to identify my daughter. Her eyes, nose and mouth were seriously mutilated. Were it not for a denture space in the teeth, I would not have been convinced that she was the one.”

He father wants the government to help investigate her death.

