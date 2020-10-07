Enslaved Kenyan Woman Seeks To Return Home After Saudi Arabian Employer Physically Abused Her

A Kenyan woman wants to return home after being held against her will by her employer in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Mwanaiki Said, 34, left for a job paying Sh30,000 per month in November 2019 but is now seeking to come back home after her employer physically abused her.

According to her family, Mwanaiki’s female employer struck her on the head with a rod after she found the former making a cup of tea.

Before things took a downward spiral, Mwanaiki who has three children aged 12, eight and five, sent home Sh25,000 for two months.

Read: Family Seeks Gov’t Intervention Following Daughter’s Death In Saudi Arabia

She has allegedly not received pay since February this year.

Mwanaiki has on different occasions claimed that her employer denies her food, pours water on her bed and is not allowed to leave the home.

“When she called, complained she is forced to do dishes or laundry twice. Her employer said laundry or dishes were not clean enough ” the victim’s mother Saumu Omar, told the Star.

Speaking at Haki Africa offices on Tuesday, Omar said her daughter is always in tears when she calls home.

“I cannot stand her suffering anymore. She is beaten daily and has become hopeless. She asks me to care for her three children, as she cannot see herself coming home alive,” Omar said.

Read Also: Plea of Desperate Kenyans Languishing in Saudi Arabian JAILS

Haki Africa rapid response officers Mathias Shipeta and Harriet Muganda said that the recruitment agent who got Mwanaiki the job has since “gone missing.”

“He does not pick calls or respond to messages,” Shipeta said.

In the month of August alone, Muslims for Human Rights (Muthuri) has recorded 10 cases of mistreatment of domestic workers in Saudi Arabia.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, domestic workers have lost their jobs while others have been detained without pay.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu