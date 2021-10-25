Kenyan Woman in Saudi Arabia Seeks Repatriation Over Alleged Sexual Harassment, Delayed Salary

A 29-year-old Kenyan woman wants to return home from Saudi Arabia over alleged mistreatment.

Nice Nayaz, a university graduate, left for the Gulf country three months ago through an agency owned by an aspiring Kangema Member of the County Assembly (MCA).

Nice told K24 Digital that she is yet to receive her three months pay and is harassed every time she asks for her dues.

Her employer, she said, has on several occasions sexually harassed her.

Read: Family in Distress After Losing Contact with Kin Working in Saudi Arabia

In a voice recording to the Sam Mundia owned agency (Echo Media Technology Co. Ltd) that is located at Kimathi House, Nice claims she is not allowed to leave the house and is being overworked.

“They lock me inside like a prisoner with CCTV watching me every time. It’s modern-day slavery. If I choose to come back home why can’t I be released? This is too much. kindly do something,” Nice said.

“I’m so tired and fatigued. I wake up at 5:30 am and sleep at 11:00 pm. I need to rest. They treat us as if we are stones. I just want to come back home. I will die here. My body cannot continue anymore.”

Nice also told the news outlet that 36 other girls are going through the same predicament.

Read Also: Gov’t Mulls Stopping Travel to Saudi Arabia by Domestic Workers

Her family has written to the agency through lawyer Gregory Ndege, demanding that she is repatriated at their own cost.

They have also claimed that there was a breach of contract as she was taken to the foreign country as a cleaner, not a domestic worker.

Mr Mundia on his part told the outlet that Nice had refused to work.

He also claimed that there has been a problem with the company’s payment system hence the delayed salaries.

Nice will receive her pay by Thursday, October 28, he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...