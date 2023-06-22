Kenyan Woman Detained in India with Sh380 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Kenyan woman has been detained at an Indian Airport for being in possession of 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, which has a street value of almost Sh380 million.

The drugs were cunningly concealed in three whisky bottles, in a dissolved form.

The suspect is said to have arrived in the Asian country via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Before being condensed by the New Delhi Airport Customs officials, the drugs appear to be in liquid form, in Black Label bottles.

Delhi Customs announced the woman’s arrest on Twitter in accordance with the Indian Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“On the basis of specific input, AirCustoms@IGIA has seized 2537 gms Cocaine concealed in 3 whiskey bottles valued at 38.055 Cr from a Kenyan woman pax who arrived via Addis Ababa. Pax has been arrested under NDPS Act,” tweeted Delhi customs.

On the basis of specific input, AirCustoms@IGIA has seized 2537 gms Cocaine concealed in 3 whiskey bottles valued at 38.055 Cr from a Kenyan woman pax who arrived via Addis Ababa. Pax has been arrested under NDPS Act. pic.twitter.com/q4xw48F9KR — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) June 21, 2023

Last week, a Kenyan woman was again detained by Indian authorities for ferrying a similar drug in the same manner.

The woman is said to have also traveled through Addis Ababa. The consignment was estimated to be worth Sh130 million.

“On the basis of profiling, AirCustoms@IGIA has seized 2 whiskey bottles having dissolved Cocaine from a Kenyan pax arrived from Addis Ababa,” they tweeted.

"On the basis of profiling, AirCustoms@IGIA has seized 2 whiskey bottles having dissolved Cocaine from a Kenyan pax arrived from Addis Ababa," they tweeted.

"Approx value around 13 Cr, exact value will be ascertained after extraction under Court supervision. The pax has been arrested under NDPS Act."

