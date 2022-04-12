Kenyan Woman Accuses British Man of Sharing her Images on Facebook without Consent

A Kenyan female entrepreneur has filed a lawsuit against a British man who used her photo as his profile image on Facebook to harm her reputation. Mercy Mwanzia is suing the briton for damages after he used her child’s photograph in a Facebook post.

Mwanzia presented the court with an image and text published in a Black Women and White men Facebook group.

“No one can replace my wife, in my profile pic who left me after spending only three weeks in England,” the caption of the image published on January 16 said.

Court documents show that the post attracted a lot of reaction from followers, with Rhoades promptly offering feedback for the queries raised.

“His profile picture at the time was a clear photograph of myself uploaded without my knowledge or consent,” she says

Mwanzia said that the comments caused her anguish and emotional distress, as some of the reactions even alluded that she had passed away. She says that her child’s photo was also dragged to the comment section, in total disregard of the minor’s rights.

“I am greatly disturbed by the insensitive publication of the minor’s photo to strangers on an adult dating platform,” she said.

According to Mwanzia’s lawyer, Mbugua Ng’ang’a, the post was widely shared and reposted from the Facebook group which has 59,000 followers. Ng’ang’a said it was also shared on other social media platforms, resulting in numerous phone calls and text messages from her close family, friends and business associates.

The businesswoman expressed concern about the detrimental impact the defamatory publication will have on her social life and that of her child.

“His insensitivity has exposed my private and family life to the world and subjected her to trolling and condemnation,” Mwanzia said.

Mwanzia is seeking damages in the form of general and exemplary damages for the infringement of her rights as well as the fundamental rights and freedoms of the child.

