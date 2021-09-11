Kenyan Woman Accused of Stealing Sh3.8 Million from American Man She Met On Dating Site

A Kenyan woman has been arraigned in court for stealing Sh3.8 million and items worth Sh800,000 from her mzungu boyfriend. The court heard that Kevin Michael Queen and Judy Onchiri first met on a dating site before deciding to meet.

The lady lured the man into her home in Lang’ata where the alleged theft took place.

Michael told Kibera Resident Magistrate William Tule that upon visiting Judy on December 3, 2020, Judy and two other men committed the offence.

“The three stole ksh3.8 million, a Macbook Pro worth ksh440,000, an Ipad valued at ksh230,879 and a perfume cologne he was carrying priced at ksh113,843,” Michael told the Magistrate.

Read: Slain School Guards Were Suspects in Theft of TV Set – Police

Wilson Momanyi and Harun Morang’a, Judy’s brother and cousin respectively, were named as her coaccused.

Michael narrated to the court that he had visited Judy who at the time was living with his brother. After a few moments, Judy started quarreling with Michael for no apparent reason before kicking him out of the house.

The American decided to seek help from a police officer to get his items which were still in Judy’s house. However, his efforts bore no fruit. Morang’a then showed up and tried to intervene, but the trio could not reach an agreement. Michael then sought assistance from the building’s security. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, it emerged that Judy had opened the door for three men who made away with Michael’s valuables.

Police officers then launched a hunt for the items, and luckily found them within Lang’ata with the exception of the cash.

The three were released on a Sh300,000 bond each.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...