Kenyan Fugitive Wanted in UK For Child Molestation Arrested

A Kenyan man wanted in the United Kingdom (UK) for child molestation has been arrested.

Anthony Kamau aka Anthony Kinuthe aka Anthony Kinuthia Kamau was apprehended on Friday by detectives drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit.

In a statement, DCI chief George Kinoti said the fugitive has been on the run after jumping bail in the United Kingdom.

Kamau is wanted at the Chelmsford Crown Court of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to answer to charges of sexual harassment of minors.

He is accused of sexually assaulting underage girls since 2005 for a period of 11 years.

“He was also charged with four counts of engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with one girl and another count of inciting an underage girl to perform a sexual act, in November, 2019,” said Kinoti.

According to Kinoti, Kamau fled to the foreign country after he was granted bail and has ever since been engaging the police in a hide-and-seek game.

“However, after the suspect was granted bail, he fled from the United Kingdom to Kenya, where he has been engaging detectives in hide and seek games until his arrest this morning.”

