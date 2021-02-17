Kenyan Wallstreet Launches Mobile Trading Application, Hisa App

Digital content platform, the Kenyan Wallstreet, has launched a mobile trading application, Hisa App. The App, which is still in Beta, will provide investors trading on the Nairobi Stocks Exchange real-time information pertaining to business and finances.

The Kenyan Wallstreet partnered with Faida Investment Bank to develop the engaging and intuitive mobile app that will provide a variety of services. Investors will have access to real-time business and financial news, over 300 business-related podcasts, and Real-time Stock Market Data.

“Our goal with Hisa App is to improve financial literacy and make the whole investing process simpler through a social feed designed to make it possible to follow other investors and domain experts, see what they are investing in, exchange ideas,” Mr Eric Asuma, the Chief Executive says.

The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

