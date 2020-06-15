Kenyan Truck Driver Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances While Awaiting Clearance In Uganda

Police authorities and the Ministry of Health officials in Uganda are investigating the circumstances under which a Kenyan truck driver was found dead in his vehicle.

The driver, identified as Samuel Kinyua Wangware aged 35 years from Mathira, Nyeri was reportedly found dead on Saturday inside the cabin of his truck.

Apparently, he was awaiting clearance at the Busitema Revenue checkpoint in Busia district before he was discovered by a colleague, Paul Njoroge.

Nation reports that preliminary investigations leading to his death according to Busia District Police Commander Eriya Elepot pointed on natural causes.

However, more investigations have been launched with medical teams called in to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

“I was heading to the Malaba border, saw his truck and stopped to greet him but unfortunately, I found him dead,” the deceased’s colleague is quoted.

Sources cited by the daily indicate that he had complained of feeling unwell before he changed his faulty tire and retired to his cabin when darkness fell.

Following his death, residents in the area were in a panic since they were uncertain of the cause of death.

“We have not found any coronavirus certificate with the deceased, but we are going to get in touch with Malaba Port health officials to establish his Covid-19 status,” said Dr Yusuf Lule, a medic who was called at the scene.

As of today, 133 people have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the tally to 3,727. 33 patients have also been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,286.

