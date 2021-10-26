Kenyan Trivia Startup mSwali Raises Pre-seed Funding to Build App

Kenyan education-based trivia startup mSwali has raised a pre-seed funding round that will enable the SME to expand its mSwali Quiz MVP from USSD app to a web app.

mSwali a Kenyan mobile learning games developer which derives its unique name from two words, m for mobile and Swali which is Swahili for Question.

The startup begun its operations in the year 2020 with its flagship game the mSwali Quiz which is currently available on USSD in Kenya & South Africa. mSwali Quiz has questions which aid learning about African countries, the continent & the world as a whole.

Read: Kenya Gazettes Start Up Bill Outlining Registration And Support

According to Co-founder and CEO of mSwali, Patrick Mungai,mSwali aims to promote the desire & curiosity to know more within the African adult population, using mobile-based learning games that are fun, rewarding & easily accessible.

“We believe knowledge is power & it enhances people’s overall well-being.” he said.

The pre-seed funding will enable mSwali to expand its mSwali Quiz within South Africa via a web app.

Mungai further noted that that there are very few mobile-based learning games focused on the African adult population, and instead there is a proliferation of hundreds of betting & gambling platforms across the continent.

You can access mSwali Quiz in Kenya through the USSD code *397#

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...