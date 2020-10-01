Kenyan Tech Enthusiast Develops App That Connects You To Professionals, Casual Labourers

A new Kenyan app, SwiftAide, promises to connect Kenyans to service providers, from casual labourers to the most skilled service providers.

The app, developed to run like a taxi-hailing app, allows users to look for labourers and professionals online and comparing prices from different online job seekers. The app also allows businesses and professionals alike to market themselves for free on their SwiftAide business app making it easier for clients to access their services.

From motor vehicle mechanics, to plumbers, gym instructors, beauticians, the app allows users to compare offers from professionals who bid for a certain task, enabling to choose from the best and the cheapest.

According to the developers, Mr George Karimi and Winnie Kung’u, the app comes as a revolution and a solution to Kenya’s bulging unemployed population, as well as a sigh of relief for clients seeking to have jobs completed in a field filled with quacks.

Read: Ethiopian Taxi App To Invest Sh2 Billion In Boda Boda Sector as It Enters Kenyan Market

“Multiple bids can be made for each task, either higher, lower or the same as the asking price, so it is up to the Job Poster to decide which SwiftAide Tasker they want to hire, based on their bid, profile, reviews, and skills. Job Posters will then be able to communicate with the SwiftAide Tasker via private messaging to work out the finer details,” says Theuri.

After agreeing on a task with a service provider, the client deposits the agreed amount in a trust account held by SwiftAide. The amount is then deposited into the service provider’s account after approval by the client.

“Once the task is complete, you make a request for payment from the Job Poster, and they will tell SwiftAide to release the funds to your SwiftAide wallet where you can withdraw to your M-Pesa account,” adds Theuri.

While it’s free to sign up to the platform, SwiftAide will take a 15 percent service fee for each task completed. For instance, if a Job Poster offers Ksh1000 to complete a task and accepts your Ksh1000 bid, before the money is paid into your in-app wallet SwiftAide will take a fee of Ksh150.

The app comes as a rescue for professionals who lost their jobs or business during the Covid-19 pandemic, helping them eke a living while service seekers get the best services at the best prices.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu