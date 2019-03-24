Kenyan Teacher Wins Global Teacher Award, To Pocket Ksh100 Million

Peter Mokaya Tabichi is the 2019 Global Teacher of the year, becoming the first African male teacher to win the award.

The Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Pwani Village, Nakuru County, emerged winner out of 10 finalists who were among 10,000 applicants for the award.

“Every day in Africa we turn a new page and a new chapter. Today is another day. This prize does not recognise me but recognises this great continent’s young people,” said Mr Tabichi.

Mr Tabichi is said to use 80 percent of his salary to help needy students achieve their dreams in education.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated the 36 year-old Physics/Mathematic teacher terming him as a “shining example” in the teaching profession.

“On behalf of all Kenyans let me congratulate you on winning the Global Teacher Prize for this year. You are a shining example on what the human spirit can achieve not just for Kenya, not just for Africa but the world.

“Peter you chose to teach in a remote part of Kenya and transform lives in such situations. A choice that am sure was difficult. You give me faith that Africa’s best days are ahead of us and your story will light the way for all future generations,” said President Kenyatta on Sunday.

