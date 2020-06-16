Kenyan Students Stranded In Sudan Request To Be Evacuated, Decry High Air Ticket Fees (Video)

Kenyans are stills stranded in different parts of the world following the suspension of international travel by a majority of governments.

The Uhuru Kenyatta-led government too, suspended international flights in March to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19.

Travel restrictions were on June 6 extended by another 30 days as infections surge.

The government has evacuated nationals from China and the UK but at their own expense.

But the government has forgotten about the young Kenyans who have left in search of an education.

Most of these learners are on scholarship meaning that they cannot afford a flight ticket back home from their own pockets.

Take for example, there are Kenyans stuck in Sudan with no means to fend for themselves as tough economic times persist in Sudan and back at home.

In an emotional plea for help, the students indicated that their leaders have been in touch with the Kenyan Embassy.

According to one of them, the embassy has confirmed that a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight will be made available but they will have to foot the air ticket fees.

The one way ticket, they have been informed, will cost them between Sh53,000 and Sh55,000.

They cannot afford the tickets and neither can their parents, another said.

Some noted that they are in need of medical care and basic needs, which needless to say, are hard to come by during these difficult times.

Learning has been suspended for the past five months with no end in sight.

Others noted that should they continue staying in Sudan, they will fall into depression.

Another said that it was disheartening to see their colleagues from Tanzania evacuated by their government.

The John Magufuli-led government has since declared the country COVID-19 free.

Over in Sudan, Coronavirus threatens to cripple the already vulnerable economy.

There are 7,435 confirmed cases, 2,720 recovered cases and 468 fatalities.

