Kenyan Sprinter Mark Otieno Ready For The 100m Race in Tokyo Olympics

28-year-old Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno is hoping to shine in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which kicks off today in Japan.

Otieno who is representing Kenya alongside Ferdinand Omanyala in the men’s 100m finals, is confident that he will make his countrymen proud after his last training session in Kurume, Japan.

“Since we arrived on Thursday last week, I have been training daily and it has been an enjoyable experience especially because of the weather which is conducive for me. I feel ready for next week’s competition and I hope to put our country on the map early on in the competition,” said Otieno.

Last week the sprinter received Ksh1 million sponsorship from Safaricom as part of a deal which will give him access to the best quality shoes, support his training needs and cover his logistics to allow him to attend other competitions.

Otieno scored 10.05 sec to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during the national trials held in June at Moi Centre Kasarani and is expected to perform well in the competition.

Safaricom also unveiled a Ksh20 million sponsorship for the team that is representing Kenya at the Olympics. The sponsorship funds have been used to cater for the team’s ceremonial kits.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu