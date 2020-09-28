First Ever Kenyan Film ‘Sincerely, Daisy’ To Premiere on Netflix

The first ever Kenyan movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix. The film titled ‘Sincerely, Daisy’ already has a trailer running on YouTube and from the comments, many people are already anticipating its release on the popular streaming app.

The one and a half hour film, starring Ella Maina, has been directed by popular artiste, Nick Mutuma.

The film’s story line revolves around Daisy, who seems to have secured her future after excelling in her final year of high school. Things however, take a turn for the worse when she realizes that her dreams of studying abroad could be shattered because her family cannot afford to pay for it.

Coupled with life’s challenges, this realization sets Daisy off on a downward spiral of unfortunate events that test her relationship with her family, boyfriend, and friends.

Kenya already has a number of shows on the app, which is available in 190 countries. However, none of the shows have premiered exclusively on Netflix, making Sincerely, Daisy a trail-blazer. The exact date when the show will premiere is yet to be shared.

Sincerely, Daisy is a family drama that was written by celebrated scriptwriter Natasha Likimani, who has worked on numerous projects like Veve, Kookoo Inn, and You Again. It was inspired by A Love for Separation, a Chinese drama series.

The film was prepared by Nick Mutuma’s production company, Giraffe Africa productions.

“Sincerely, Daisy is an urban Kenyan story about family, young love, timeless friendships and the reality of tough economic times. It’s the coming-of-age story in the eyes of a Kenyan girl,” Nick said to The Nation.

The film was started after Raymond Ofula, Peter Kamau and Neomi Ngang’a were selected to judge in a show “The Next Superstar.” They were to pick out and mentor actors who would star in a international film. As it came to be, Sincerely Daisy is that film.

“This film is very special because it was born out of a talent competition. It’s a big deal to us because most of the cast are all new faces. We have older faces on it as well. We wanted to push the fact that we’re putting young and new faces on the map,” says Nick.

The production for the film commenced in November 2019.

“It was shot in seven days, which is a very short time for a feature film. But we had a very dedicated cast and crew, which made it possible to have what we were looking for in those few days,” he said.

He adds: “I honestly feel like we were at the right place at the right time because we had just finished the project in March when my mentor, Tosh, reached out to me and said there was a Netflix distributor looking for East African content because it’s been especially missing on the platform. We submitted our film, which they liked. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Showing on a big platform like Netflix means that the production had to be top notch.Nick explains that after submitting the film, the Netflix team watched and they had to make a few adjustments to improve on what they already had.

Sincerely Daisy has a cast of 10 actors including Mbeki Mwalimu, Sam Psenjen, Jackie Matubia and Muthoni Gathecha.

The new faces include Foi Wambui, YouTube Vlogger, presenter and actress; and Brian Abajah.

You can watch the 2.31 minute trailer on YouTube.

