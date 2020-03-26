Kenyan Referees Caution Against Defying FIFA Directive On Elections

Kenyan Fifa referees have welcomed Fifa’s directive regarding the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections.

The referees expressed concerns that disobeying the directive could bring disastrous consequences to the country and affect them.

They also condemned some officials who are resorting to court action pointing out that it risks bringing a ban to Kenya and getting rid of the gains achieved in the last four years.

Former Fifa referee Mwangi Gikonyo said the gains that have been made over the last four years will go down the drain incase of a Fifa ban.

“We have experienced stability in our game and are looking to take it to the next level. We do not want anything that will impede that progress,” he said.

Gikonyo also pointed out that a number of Kenyan referees have got high profile appointments in the past year and this could go down the drain.

“Mary Njoroge was in the women world cup last year in France. Another referee, Peter Kamaku was at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and was even earmarked for appointment in the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).”

Kamaku has also been slotted for a possible appointment to officiate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “He is now one of our elite referees and has undergone four VAR courses so far. We cannot allow that to go down the drain,” he added.

Mary Njoroge herself said there is no choice but to obey the Fifa directive as all the referees are under the world governing body fifa.

“It was a great feeling being at the World Cup and a great experience. Having said that, we must obey Fifa directives as we are under them. We intend to lose a lot if we don’t,” she said.

Former Fifa referee Richard Obare said local officials risk missing out on a number of trainings and symposiums if Kenya is suspended.

“Fifa’s directive was a very positive move. We are happy that they are ready to meet various stakeholders but, in the meantime, we have to do what they have advised us to do in order to bring this issue to a conclusion.”

