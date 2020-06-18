Kenyan Reality Show ‘Date My Family’ Now On Showmax

Date My Family, a new reality show from Maisha Magic Plus, that gives hopeful singles a chance at love by connecting them with three potential dates around the city, is now on Showmax.

Before they lay their eyes on their potential dates, the singletons have to meet their families first, after which they get to take their pick depending on whether they were impressed by the family or not.

Adapted from the South African format of the same name, Date My Family Kenya is produced by five-time Video Producer of the Year (Groove Awards) and BMF member Sammy Dee through his production company Trued Pictures.

“I love reality TV shows and as a content creator, having an opportunity to bring such a franchise to life is a blessing,” says Sammy Dee.

Read: 5 Reasons Why You Should Stream the Explosive New Series Kina on Showmax

According to him, getting real people looking for real love was easy, the hardest part was getting them to tag their families along.

Having produced music videos for top musicians in Kenya like King Kaka, Nameless, Size 8, Timmy TDat, Daddy Owen, Amani and Wahu, Sammy Dee is considered one of the best in the industry.

“Music videos have taught me versatility; to produce more than a hundred music videos for A-list musicians in East Africa and making them all different, now that is a challenge. Date My Family, however, is a format show and no matter how creative you might be, you have to stick to the format. This is a new form of discipline and I love it,” he says.

Read: DSTV Premium Subscribers to Get Showmax For Free

In this show, your family can make or break you. And while some maintain their cool through the whole experience, others just need to sit there and eat their food.

For instance, in one episode a family member asks a date for his phone to check his messages just to prove he’s a faithful guy.

“And that’s not even the craziest part. Imagine being prodded by strangers to reveal your sex life and body count,” says Showmax.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu