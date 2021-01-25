Kenyan Private Detective Jane Mugo Trending After BBC’s YouTube Feature- Here Are Some Hilarious Responses

Early Monday morning, Kenyans woke up to an interesting piece titled “Kenya’s Spy Queen” on BBC’s YouTube channel. The BBC Africa Eye Documentary was based on Kenyan private detective, Jane Mugo.

BBC’s Sharon Macharia interviewed Mugo who let in viewers into her detective work from her dogs led by one known as Hitler, her chef who is tasked with tasting all of Mugo’s meals before consumption as well as her squad led by one Charlie One.

Mugo introduced her squad who had to undergo “rigorous” training which she said was helpful in the line of duty. She said she is one of the best detectives in the world and her prowess was celebrated worldwide.

Kenyans were flabbergasted by the piece, and by noon, hilarious snippets including Mugo’s Tae Kwondo maneuvers were making rounds on social media. She has since been trending with some of the most hilarious responses captured below.

I have wasted a lot of time in my life but the 27 minutes wasted this morning watching BBC Africa Eye 'documentary' on Jane Mugo must be the worst ever. pic.twitter.com/IKIUAv1ToT — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) January 25, 2021

Jack Bauer Jug Power pic.twitter.com/Vw8jNsc40l — Brian Mbunde ™ (@Brianmbunde) January 25, 2021

Jane Mugo trying to spy on a client 💀 pic.twitter.com/3Ny0Fhm7bg — Mutinda🌕 (@brianmutinda_) January 25, 2021

James Bond Jane Madondo pic.twitter.com/7HK48EbjUQ — Msupa M (@Mollage_) January 25, 2021

Jane Mugo's bodyguards eating her food to detect any poisoning. pic.twitter.com/vIjfqhwlv0 — Kimanzi®™ (@Kimanzi_) January 25, 2021

That Jane Mugo Documentary should not have been aired. Now Nigerians and South Africans have one more weapon against us next time we have a twitter war 😂😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/SWmmamzNkc — 🇰🇪 (@KOT_Loyals) January 25, 2021

That Jane Mugo BBC documentary was like an episode straight out of Cobra Squad. Hilarity upon hilarity. Kwanza when she was demonstrating her taekwondo skills and bragging about how she's the most badass detective in the entire world 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — BigPhil (@PhilCruze03) January 25, 2021

