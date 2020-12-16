Kenyan Premier League Winner To Pocket Sh5 Million

This season’s Kenyan Premier League champions will pocket five million Kenya shillings as prize money.

Previously, under KPL Limited management, the figure stood at four million shillings, however, the body twice failed to award Gor Mahia for lack of funds.

The league management has since reverted to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) since expiry of KPL Limited in early September.

With two sponsors on board now, including television partner StarTimes and title sponsor Betking, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has announced a new prize money of fine million shillings.

Nick is hoping during his tenure the figure will be Sh20 million.

“It is my dream to have this figure rise to Sh20 million during my term, as we source for even more partnerships,” said Nick, who recently won a fresh four-year mandate.

“We shall also have merit payments which wil be dependent on the position a club attains at the end of the season,” he added.

