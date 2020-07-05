Kenyan Owned Plane Crash-lands In Bardere Somalia [Photos]

A Kenyan owned Fokker 50 registration 5Y WFC crash-landed in Bardere, Somalia on Sunday morning.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the plane is owned by Buff Air Services, a firm that offers air transport services for the passengers, cargo and charters. It operates from Wilson Airport, Nairobi.

It was not immediately clear on what led to the incident.

Here are photos from the scene:

In May this year, Kenyan authorities wrote to the Somalia government demanding answers after a light aircraft was shot down in Bardale area, Baidoa killing all six on board.

The Embraer 120 plane with tail registration 5Y AXO and belonging to African Express was landing in Bardale town when it was hit with a Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) by Ethiopian forces.

The forces guarding Bardelle airstrip in Baidoa claimed that they adjudged the plane’s unusual flight towards the facility as a potential suicide mission.

