Kenyan Pilot Of Eight Years Accused Of Forging KCSE Certificate To Qualify For Aviation School

A Kenyan pilot identified as Ahmad Nassir Dirie Olow has been accused of using a fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate to gain admission into a Kenyan aviation college and later graduate as a pilot, contrary to the law.

The pilot who has been flying for eight years, on July 30, 2011, is said to have lied to Lt. Colonel Amin Ali, head of training at Ninety Nines Flying School at Wilson to Airport, using the certificate to gain admission.

“On the 30th day of July 2011 at Ninety Nines Flying School at Wilson Airport Area within Nairobi County, with intent to deceive, knowingly uttered a false document namely Kenya Certificate Of Secondary Education certificate S/No.3443626 of 2007 Examination year to Lt. Col (Rtd). Amin D. Ali, Head of Training at Ninety Nines Flying School purporting it to be a genuine document issued to you by the Kenya National Examination Council,” the charge sheet read.

The alleged forgery was discovered when he presented the certificate to the Anti-terror Police Unit (ATPU) on June 6, 2020.

“On an unknown date and place, within the Republic of Kenya with intent to deceive without lawful authority or excuse, with others not before the court, you made a document namely Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education S/No.3443626 for the year 2007 Examination purporting it to be a genuine K.C.S.E Certificate issued to you by the Kenya National Examination Council,” added the charge sheet.

“On the 6th day of June 2021 At ATPU Headquarters Offices in Upper Hill Area within Nairobi County, with intent to deceive, knowingly uttered a false document namely Kenya Certificate Of Secondary Education S/No.3443626 of 2007 Examination year to NO. 75529 Sgt. Cyrus Ikade purporting it to be a genuine document issued to you by the Kenya National Examination Council.”

He denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku and pleaded for lenient bond terms. He was released on a cash bail of Ksh50,000 or a bond of Ksh100,000.

The case will be mentioned in February.

Here is the charge sheet.

