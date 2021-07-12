Covid-19: Kenyan Passport Holders Barred From Accessing These 54 Countries

Kenyan passport holders have been barred from accessing 54 countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a new report by the Henley Passport Index, Kenya is among the countries affected by Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Thus, Kenyan passport holders have been banned from accessing the following countries:

Hong Kong

Bangladesh

Chile

Czech Republic

Cyprus

Cameroon

Australia

Argentina

Belgium

Cambodia

United Kingdom (UK)

Canada

Portugal

Denmark

Bulgaria

Singapore

Earlier in January, the Kenyan passport dropped from the top 10 most powerful in Africa. It was ranked as position 11 by the Henley Passport Index Report.

In last year’s ranking, Kenya was ranked as position 8 hence was among the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa.

In terms of the mobility score which measures the number of countries a holder of a particular passport can visit without a visa or get a visa on arrival, the January ranking revealed that Kenya had lost 13 positions.

Last year, a person with a Kenyan passport could visit 74 countries without prior visas. However, currently, one can only visit 61 countries out of 218.

Seychelles tops the list in Africa as the most powerful, followed by South Africa, Mauritius, Botswana, Namibia, Tunisia and Swaziland.

A holder of a Kenyan passport can travel to 29 countries without a visa and obtain one on arrival in 30 countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, Jamaica and Fiji.

Asia dominates the list with a Japanese passport being the most powerful in the world. Japanese citizens can travel visa-free or visa-on-arrival to 191 destinations around the world.

This comes as the country recorded 241 new Covid-19 cases as of yesterday with the positivity rte now at 8.1%.

