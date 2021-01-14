Kenyan Passport Drops From Top 10 Most Powerful In Africa

The Kenyan passport has dropped from the top 10 most powerful in Africa. It has currently been ranked as position 11 in the latest Henley Passport Index Report.

In the previous year’s ranking, Kenya was ranked as position 8 hence was among the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa.

Globally, it has been ranked position 73 from position 72 last year. This has been attributed to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of the mobility score which measures the number of countries a holder of a particular passport can visit without a visa or get a visa on arrival, Kenya has ideally lost 13 positions.

Last year, a person with a Kenyan passport could visit 74 countries without prior visas. However, currently, one can only visit 61 countries out of 218.

Seychelles tops the list in Africa as the most powerful, followed by South Africa, Mauritius, Botswana, Namibia, Tunisia and Swaziland.

A holder of a Kenyan passport can travel to 29 countries without a visa and obtain one on arrival in 30 countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, Jamaica and Fiji.

Asia dominates the list with a Japanese passport being the most powerful in the world. Japanese citizens can travel visa-free or visa-on-arrival to 191 destinations around the world.

A person with a Singapore passport can access 190 destinations visa-free followed by South Korea and Germany where one can access 189 destinations.

One with an Italy, Finland, Spain, and Luxembourg passport can access 188 destinations. Others are Denmark, and Austria (187); Sweden, France, Portugal, Netherlands, and Ireland (186); Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium, and New Zealand (185); Greece, Malta, Czech Republic, and Australia (184); Canada (183), and Hungary (181).

In the new ranking, the 10 worst passports to hold are Afghanistan with access to only 26 destinations), Iraq (28), Syria (29), Pakistan (32), Somalia and Yemen (33), Palestinian territories (37), Libya and Nepal (38), and North Korea (39).

