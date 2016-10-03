Kenyan Paedophile Takes to Facebook to Celebrate Sex With Child

A paedophile has taken to social media to celebrate the fact that he had sex with a STD 4 girl. The man who goes by the name Mohammed Alfayo, took to his Facebook page and posted lewd photos of him and the said girl after having sex with her.

The man who seems to be disturbed has his Facebook timeline full of posts celebrating his sexual escapedes with old women and minors.

Kenyans on social media are demanding that the paedophile be arrested as parents of young girls demand that they be shown where the man is so that they can teach him lessons.

A search through M-Pesa reveals the details of the Paedophile as Calvin Alfayo of Tel 0790123497.