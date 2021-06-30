Kenyan National Living in Minnesota Keegan Oyugi Found Dead in Vehicle Crash

Keegan Oyugi, a Kenyan living in Minnesota who went missing on June 12, 2021 has been found dead.

Through a statement released by the Minnetrista Police Department, it was confirmed that Oyugi was found dead in a single motor vehicle crash.

The vehicle has been positively identified to belong to Keegan who had been missing with the clothes he was wearing prior to his disappearance.

Relevant authorities have stated that the crash remains under investigation with formal identification from the medical examiner yet to be released.

“Shortly after 10:00 am this morning, the Minnetrista Public Safety Department received information about a vehicle matching the description of Keegan Oyugi’s car. Investigators responded to the scene and found evidence of a single motor vehicle crash. They were able to positively identify the vehicle as Keegan’s. Investigators located a deceased male in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that matched the description of Keegan as well as the clothing we believe he was wearing at the time of his disappearance,” reads the statement in part.

It further adds, “The crash remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol. As we await formal identification from the medical examiner’s office, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Oyugi family.”

Oyugi, aged 26 went missing over two weeks ago and was wearing a stripped red and white shirt, dark blue jeans with red and black shoes.

Oyugi, aged 26 went missing over two weeks ago and was wearing a stripped red and white shirt, dark blue jeans with red and black shoes.

Local media in Minnesota revealed that Oyugi had sent a text message to his brother indicating that he was heading home but never made it there. A search was organized by Kenyans living in Minessota but they bore no fruits. Oyugi had graduated from Wichita Southeast High School and went on to play basketball at Neosho County Community College in Kansas. He later moved to Minessota in 2017 and enrolled at Crown College.