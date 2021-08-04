Kenyan National Christopher Njuguna Found Dead in US Apartment

The remains of a Kenyan man living in the United States have been discovered at his residence in Joplin, Missouri.

Christopher Njuguna Mungai’s decomposing remains were found in his rented apartment.

According to the medical examiner, Njuguna had been dead for at least one week.

The Kenyan community in the American country is seeking to raise Sh2 million for his final burial rites in his home country.

“Without the funds, this cannot happen and Chris would have to be buried in a foreign land by the local government against his family’s wishes, culture, and traditions,” the organizers of the fundraiser said.

The deceased did not have immediate family in the States.

His family back in Kenya is still grappling with his sudden passing even as they seek to find out the cause of death.

In June, Keegan Oyugi, a Kenyan living in Minnesota who went missing on June 12, 2021 was found dead in a single motor vehicle crash.

“Shortly after 10:00 am this morning, the Minnetrista Public Safety Department received information about a vehicle matching the description of Keegan Oyugi’s car. Investigators responded to the scene and found evidence of a single motor vehicle crash. They were able to positively identify the vehicle as Keegan’s. Investigators located a deceased male in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that matched the description of Keegan as well as the clothing we believe he was wearing at the time of his disappearance,” said the police.

