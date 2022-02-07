Kenyan Man Wanted In Rwanda Over Fraud Freed Pending Extradition Proceedings

Nathan Loyd Ndung’u, a Kenyan businessman wanted in Rwanda over fraud, can now breathe easy after a Nairobi court granted him bail pending extradition proceedings.

Ndung’u, who holds American citizenship, was freed on a Ksh1 million bond and a surety of the same amount on Monday. He had been in custody for over a week.

Police had sought to detain him for 21 days as they wait for the official extradition request from Rwanda.

The businessman was arrested when he landed in Nairobi from the United States.

The fugitive is wanted in Rwanda to serve a five-year prison term after he was found guilty of fraud and defrauding property buyers.

He was tried in absentia, convicted and sentenced on September 27, 2012.

Ndung’u was charged on October 18, 2011, but fled Rwanda. He was listed on Interpol’s Red Notice in 2012.

While urging the court to detain the fugitive, the prosecution, led by Catherine Mwaniki, argued that being a dual citizen, Ndung’u might flee to the US.

The court heard that Rwanda does not have an extradition treaty with America.

However, Senior Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi ruled on Monday that there were no compelling reasons to deny Ndung’u bond.

As a condition for his release, Ndung’u was ordered to surrender his passports and any other travel documents to the court pending the determination of the matter.

He will also be required to report to the police twice a week throughout the period.

