Kenyan Man Living In The US Succumbs To Coronavirus

A Kenyan man, Laban Kimungu who was living in the US has succumbed to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Kimungu’s family which hails from Molo, their kin was under treatment for cancer before he contracted the COVID-19.

He was hospitalized in a Massachusetts hospital, where he passed on, on Wednesday, March 25.

“It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mr. Laban Kimungu Njoroge of Molo. He had been undergoing treatment for an underlying condition when he succumbed to the Covid-19 on March 25, 2020,” read the family statement.

Additionally, the family has planned an e-virtual memorial service in celebration of his life on Tuesday, March 31, followed by a cremation the next day.

“On Tuesday March 31, 2020, we will have a celebration of life, service from 7PM with cremation to follow on Wednesday, April 1, 2020,” reads part of the statement.

Ideally, some of Laban’s immediate family members have been reportedly quarantined having kept contact with him before his death. He lived with his children in the US.

This brings a total of Kenyans who have succumbed to COVID-19 to 2, as on Thursday, 66-year-old Maurice Namiinda from Kiamlewa, Bungoma County succumbed to Coronavirus.

Namiinda had arrived in the country from South Africa via Swaziland on March 13, and tested positive. He was also suffering from diabetes.

“The 66 years old Male Kenyan citizen who passed on this afternoon been admitted at the AghaKhan hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The man who was suffering from diabetes had arrived in the country March 13th ,2020 from South Africa vie Swaziland,” said Kagwe in a statement.

It was reported that at least five family members of the deceased have been quarantined after the government ordered the move following their close interaction with the late.

In a press statement on Friday, Kagwe said that the tally of confirmed cases in the country stands at 31 as no new infections have been reported within the last 24 hours.

However, two patients are currently admitted at the Aga Khan’s ICU, a Kenyan Citizen and a French National.