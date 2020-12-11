Kenyan Man In US Chemirmir Facing 3 More Murder Charges

Kenyan man, 48-year-old Billy Chemirmir is facing three more capital murder charges in the United States.

According to the new developments, as reported by US media, Chemirmir has now been charged with 17 counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder in Dallas and Collin counties.

The three added charges are for the deaths of Joyce Abramowitz, Doris Wasserman and Margaret White.

All three who were elderly were reportedly killed from their homes and pieces of jewelry stolen from them.

However, according to Chemirmir’s lawyer, Phillip Hayes, the evidence against his client are circumstantial.

“It seems like every unexplained death they come up with, they’re pinning on him,” Hayes is quoted by Dallas News.

Last year, Chemirmir was facing the death penalty having been accused of killing 22 elderly women in Texas, United States.

Chemirmir was born in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County and settled in Texas in the 90s after getting married to an American citizen.

The details of his arrest date back to when he was nabbed while trying to dispose of a gold chain that he reportedly stole from some home after silencing the owner, an elderly woman with a pillow.

For instance, it is reported that the detectives found the body of the 91-year-old woman lying in bed, with the pillow and lipstick by her side.

Additionally, the majority of the cases of the victims Chemirmir is accused of murdering were initially ruled out as having succumbed due to natural causes.

However, following his arrest and investigations therein, the deaths have been potentially linked to the Kenyan.

Ideally, evidence indicates that he would pose as a maintenance worker who would later kill his victims, steal valuables and sell them online to get a fortune.

Some of the details of his murder cases date from 2018 where he is said to have posed and worked as a home healthcare aide before allegedly murdering 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

