Kenyan Man Geoffrey Chepkwony Found Dead In Texas, US

A Kenyan man, Geoffrey Chepkwony was found dead on August 29,2020, at 49 San Jacinto Street Houston, Texas.

According to Diaspora messenger, Chepkwony’s body was found floating in a bayou before it was reported to the authorities and his identity located.

A report by Houston Police Department indicates that they rushed to the scene and found the man floating on water, with no signs of trauma. Ultimately, he had no identification on him making it heinous to identify him.

His former roommate, Sam Makaya stated that the deceased was suffering from mental problems and was on medications hence paving more light to investigators.

Read: Kenyan Man Living In The US Succumbs To Coronavirus

Apparently, the authorities inquired whether his former roommate had intentions of collecting the body failure of which it will be disposed of.

According to his family in Kenya who were informed of his death, the deceased had gone to the US using a green card with the hopes of greener pastures.

Currently, Kenyans in Houston are said to make donations that would aid in transporting his body back to Kenya for burial.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu