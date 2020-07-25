Kenyan Man Flogged In Viral Video By Chinese National Sues CS Matiang’i

In February, a video footage that was making rounds on social media capturing a Chinese restaurant manager whipping a Kenyan waiter for reportedly showing up late to work ignited mixed reactions in the country.

The footage captured the Chinese national said to have been the Head Chef in the hotel, hence was punishing the youthful waiter for allegedly reporting late to work.

Following the uproar, Interior CS Fred Matiangi orchestrated their deportation of the Chinese, Deng Hailan alongside his colleagues of Asian origin. They were said to be working and living in the country illegally without valid licences.

Read: Court Suspends Deportation Order On Chinese Nationals Caught Whipping Kenyan Worker

In a new development, the waiter who was being whipped, Simon Oseko has moved to court and sued his former manager arguing that the failure to subject him to the Kenyan justice system was a violation of the law.

Oseko has filed a case at the High Court registry suing Interior CS Matiang’i, the Chinese government, Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai, Attorney General Paul Kihara and the Chinese restaurant where the incident happened.

He further argued that he was subjected to torture and indecent treatment adding that he was sexually harassed by Hailan.

Represented by his lawyers Musyoki Mogaka and Company Advocates Oseko reportedly lost his job after the incident and was not paid part of his salary.

