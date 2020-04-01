Another Kenyan Living In US Peter Juma Succumbs To COVID-19

Another Kenyan residing in the US has died of the deadly coronavirus.

38 year old Peter Juma passed on on Saturday, a week after being taken ill with the novel COVID-19 in New York.

The deceased worked as a bus driver for a New York based airport.

According to family members, Juma had visited his relatives in Kenya in December and only returned to America mid-January.

“He was with us since December 25 and returned to the States mid-January. We had no idea that was the last time we would see our son alive,” a family member said.

His parents, Bishop Elisha Juma and Reverend Mary Juma of Kenya Assemblies of God in Tudor, Mombasa are devasted as they will not bury their son.

This is due to the government directive banning all international flights.

They are trying to exhaust their options before their son is buried in the US in their absence.

“What we are sure of, is that we cannot travel due to the ban on international flights. We are trying to exhaust all options to see what will work. We are reaching out to the embassy to see the options they will provide,” the family said.

Juma’s last days were lonely as his family members in the US could not visit him in the hospital.

US authorities have asked the bereaved family to claim the body before Thursday when it will be taken for cremation.

Last week, Laban Kimungu, a Kenyan was reported dead after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Kimungu was receiving treatment for cancer when he contracted the virus.

He was admitted at a Massachusetts hospital at the time of his demise.

“It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mr. Laban Kimungu Njoroge of Molo,” the family said in a statement.

“He had been undergoing treatment for an underlying condition when he succumbed to the Covid-19 on March 25, 2020.”

The US has become the epicentre of the virus after China took control of the situation.

Over 800,000 people had contracted the virus, as of Wednesday.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu