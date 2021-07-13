Kenyan Legislator To Stop Watching Premier League Over Racism In UK

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has said he would not watch the Premier League until he’s convinced there’s a commitment to end racism in the United Kingdom.

Three English team players of African roots were targets of racist slurs after they missed penalties in the Three Lions loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were racially abused on social media following the result that left many England supporters crestfallen.

The trio have received overwhelming support including from the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who equivocally condemned the racists.

However, English football is not new to acts of racism especially towards players of colour. This despite a lot sensitization against it.

Kaluma, who’s a Member of Departmental Committee on Justice And Legal Affairs, now wants to see more commitment to end the scourge before he can watch the Premier League, England’s biggest football export.

“I will cease watching EPL until I’m convinced at the commitment of the UK to end racism.”

