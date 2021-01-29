ICC Sets Tough Conditions For The Release Of Kenyan Lawyer Paul Gicheru

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has released Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru from its custody, and he is set to travel back to Kenya.

However, the lawyer was released on conditions of the requirement for financial security and limitations on his travel and where he resides.

Mr Gicheru, who surrendered to the ICC on November 2, 2020, will be required to provide financial security of Ksh1 million to the ICC Registrar in the form of cash or bank order. He will also be required to surrender himself immediately to the relevant authorities if required by the Chamber.

He will also be required to reside in Kenya at an address(es) that he has provided to the court for the duration of the proceedings when not present in the Netherlands for the purposes of court proceedings.

He will also provide the Registrar with copies of all passports, visas, identity documents, and any other travel documents issued to him.

During the trial period, he will only be allowed to travel to two countries, the Netherlands and another unspecified country. Before he travels to any of the countries, he will have to be cleared by ICC a week before the exact date of travel.

If he has to travel to any other country apart from the ones listed, Mr Gicheru will be required to give the court a 14-day notice. The reasons for travel to such countries should be substantial, according to the court.

He will also be required to report once a week to the ICC Registrar, including through video conferencing technology.

He will be required to provide the Registrar with all mobile and other telephone numbers and shall ensure that at least one of his mobile telephone numbers remains active and with sufficient credit to be reachable at any time.

He has also been barred from contacting prosecution witnesses or victims in the case except through his lawyer and within strict protocols.

“In the event that Mr Gicheru would fail to comply with any of the aforementioned conditions restricting liberty, the Chamber may declare the financial security provided by Mr Gicheru forfeit to the Court, issue a warrant of arrest in respect of Mr Gicheru at the request of the Prosecutor or on its own initiative pursuant to rule 119(4) of the Rules, and/or issue any other order it deems relevant in response to a failure to comply with these conditions,” Judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou said.

Mr Gicheru among others is accused of witness tampering in the case against Deputy President William Ruto.

According to the prosecutor, Gicheru corruptly influenced six witnesses who were set to testify against Ruto by paying bribes and drawing affidavits they used to recant their testimony to the ICC.

