2 Kenyan Journalists Arrested In Tanzania While Interviewing Residents On Covid-19 Pandemic

Police in neighbouring country Tanzania are holding two journalists from Kenya after they were arrested on Saturday while interviewing members of public on the Coronavirus situation in the country.

According to Longido District Commissioner Frank Mwaisumbe, who confirmed the arrest, the two were in the country illegally.

Mwaisumbe said they could produce documentation as required by the law of the land.

The officer said the journalists are detained at Longido Police Station and will be arraigned upon completion of investigations.

Back in Kenya, Victor Bwire, the Head of Media Development and Strategy at the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), said they are in the process of establishing the identity of the two members of the press and their employer.

Read: President Uhuru Extends Curfew By Another 21 Days, Closes Somalia, Tanzania Borders

The latest comes amid concern over Tanzania’s response to the contagious disease.

The Tanzanian government has been accused of hiding Covid-19 statistics with the United States of America (USA) embassy saying hospitals in the country are overwhelmed.

The last time the authorities released an official update on the global health crisis was on April 29.

So far, the county has reported 509 cases and 21 fatalities.

Yesterday, the Kenyan government closed its borders with the country over the Covid-19 threat.

Read Also: Kenya Turns Away 25 Truck Drivers From Tanzania Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 At Namanga Border

In a state of the nation address on Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned movement into and out of Kenya through the Tanzania and Somali borders for 30 days.

The President, however, exempted cargo transportation in the directive.

But on Sunday, Tanzania closed its borders for all trucks transporting goods into the country in what is seen as a retaliation move.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu